Sahith Theegala posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the American Express

Sahith Theegala hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Theegala finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Sahith Theegala had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Theegala's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Theegala had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.