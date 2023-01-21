Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Armour's tee shot went 164 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Armour had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.