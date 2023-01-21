Rickie Fowler shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

Fowler missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.