Patton Kizzire shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 9th at 17 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.