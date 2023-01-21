Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Patrick Rodgers hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 134th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.