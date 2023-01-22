Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 591-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cantlay to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.