-
-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
-
January 21, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2023
-
Highlights
Nick Taylor pitches close and birdies at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2023, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 100th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
-
-