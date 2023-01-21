Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 100th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.