MJ Daffue shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 100th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 591-yard par-5 11th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Daffue chipped in his fifth from 10 yards, carding a par. This kept Daffue at 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Daffue's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.