Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 120th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, McGreevy hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, McGreevy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, McGreevy's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 5 under for the round.

McGreevy had a fantastic chip-in on the 170-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, McGreevy had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

At the 559-yard par-5 eighth, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McGreevy to 3 under for the round.