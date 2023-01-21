  • Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Max McGreevy rolls in 10-foot birdie putt at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.