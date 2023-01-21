Matthew NeSmith delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his day tied for 79th at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew NeSmith's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.