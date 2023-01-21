Martin Laird shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 591-yard par-5 11th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Laird's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Laird hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Laird chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 7 under for the round.