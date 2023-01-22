  • Kyle Westmoreland shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Kyle Westmoreland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Westmoreland's tee shot yields birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Kyle Westmoreland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.