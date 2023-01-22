Kyle Westmoreland shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Kyle Westmoreland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 106th at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Westmoreland's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westmoreland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Westmoreland had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Westmoreland's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 6 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westmoreland to 7 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Westmoreland's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westmoreland to 6 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Westmoreland chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 5 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 4 under for the round.