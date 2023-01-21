Justin Suh delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Justin Suh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 27th at 13 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Justin Suh's 89 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Suh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Suh had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Suh's 78 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 6 under for the round.