Justin Rose finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Justin Rose hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Rose hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Rose's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a double bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Rose's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rose's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.