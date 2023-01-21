Justin Lower shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

Justin Lower hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 62nd at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lower's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lower hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Lower hit his 89 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.