Jon Rahm shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

Jon Rahm hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 23 under with Davis Thompson; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Rahm had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Rahm chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at 7 under for the round.