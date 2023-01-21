  • Jon Rahm shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm buries 27-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.