  • Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda's solid tee shot and birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.