Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Hank Lebioda hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 150th at 4 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.