Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 145th at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 89 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.