Doug Ghim shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 70th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ghim's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 6 under for the round.