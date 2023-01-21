  • Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.