Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the American Express

Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McCarthy's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.