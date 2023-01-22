Davis Thompson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

Davis Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 1st at 23 under with Jon Rahm; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.