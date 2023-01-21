Davis Riley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

Davis Riley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 62nd at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Riley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Riley hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Riley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.