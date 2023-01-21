Chris Kirk delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the third at the American Express

Chris Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 9th at 17 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Chris Kirk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

Kirk had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 sixth. His tee shot went 188 yards to the fairway and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kirk had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kirk's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 8 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 9 under for the round.