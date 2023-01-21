  • Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 14 at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.