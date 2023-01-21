Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the American Express

Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 145th at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Reavie's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 166 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to even for the round.