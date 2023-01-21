Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 100th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman's his second shot went 142 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.