  • Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.