7-over 79 by Brent Grant in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Brent Grant hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Grant finished his day in 156th at 12 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 591-yard par-5 11th, Grant got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Grant to even-par for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 5 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 6 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Grant's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 7 over for the round.