Strong putting brings Brendan Steele a 8-under 64 in round three of the American Express

Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Brendan Steele had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Steele's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 6 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Steele hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 8 under for the round.