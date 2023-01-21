  • Brandon Matthews shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Brandon Matthews makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Matthews drains a 21-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Brandon Matthews makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.