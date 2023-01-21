Brandon Matthews shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Brandon Matthews hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 134th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 12th, Matthews's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Matthews hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Matthews chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Matthews had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Matthews chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 4 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.