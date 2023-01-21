Bill Haas shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the American Express

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 134th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Haas's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Haas hit his 79 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Haas's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.