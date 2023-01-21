Beau Hossler comes back from a rocky start in round three of the American Express

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hossler finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Beau Hossler had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hossler's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Hossler chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 165-yard par-3 green 17th, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.