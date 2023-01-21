Austin Eckroat posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the American Express

Austin Eckroat hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Eckroat finished his day tied for 129th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Austin Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Eckroat had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.