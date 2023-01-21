Andrew Novak shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Andrew Novak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 150th at 4 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Novak's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 4 under for the round.