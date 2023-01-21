Andrew Landry rebounds from poor front in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Andrew Landry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Andrew Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Landry's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.