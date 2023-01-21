Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day in 155th at 8 over; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.