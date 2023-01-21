Adam Long shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 70th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Long's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Long hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Long had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Long chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Long to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 7 under for the round.