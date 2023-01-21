Adam Hadwin delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the American Express

Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 16th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Hadwin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

Hadwin missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 7 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 8 under for the round.