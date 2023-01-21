  • Adam Hadwin delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin rolls in 16-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.