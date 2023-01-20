Zac Blair putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blair finished his day tied for 88th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Zac Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Blair's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Blair got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.