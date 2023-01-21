Will Zalatoris putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Will Zalatoris hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Will Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Zalatoris at 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Zalatoris's 171 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.