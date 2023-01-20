Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Bryan hit his 236 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Bryan hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Bryan's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.