Tyson Alexander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

Tyson Alexander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 133rd at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Alexander had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Alexander chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Alexander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Alexander's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.