Tyler Duncan shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.