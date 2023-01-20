Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Trevor Werbylo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 14th, Werbylo's 76 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Werbylo had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Werbylo's 82 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werbylo had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.