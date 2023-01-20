Taiga Semikawa shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Taiga Semikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Semikawa finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Semikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Semikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Semikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Semikawa's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Semikawa's 191 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to even for the round.