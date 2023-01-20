Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Im's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Im hit his 228 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Im's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.