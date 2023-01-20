  • Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's tight wedge and closing birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.