S.Y. Noh putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the American Express

S.Y. Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, S.Y. Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved S.Y. Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Noh chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Noh at 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Noh chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.