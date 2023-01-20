Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kodaira's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kodaira's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

Kodaira missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.