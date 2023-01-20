S.H. Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express

S.H. Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.