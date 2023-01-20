Ryan Brehm putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Ryan Brehm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryan Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Brehm's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.