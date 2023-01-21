  • Richy Werenski comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski throws dart off tee to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.