Richy Werenski comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Werenski finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Richy Werenski hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Werenski hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.