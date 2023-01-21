-
Richy Werenski comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express
January 20, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski throws dart off tee to set up birdie at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2023, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Werenski finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Richy Werenski hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Werenski hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.
