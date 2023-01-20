Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 88th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.